Ex-Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher hails Luton as one of the 'stories of the season'

​Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher believes the Hatters are one of the ‘stories of the season’ in the Premier League after they gave themselves a huge chance of top flight survival by taking four points out of six from their games with Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United last week.

Town started off a marvellous few days when thrashing the Seagulls 4-0 at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, Elijah Adebayo netting his first ever senior hat-trick, Chiedozie Ogbene also on target as they easily brushed aside a team who finished sixth last term and have qualified for the Europa League group stages.

They then went to St James’ Park at the weekend and despite falling behind twice in the opening 45 minutes, hit back to lead 4-2 just after the hour mark, Adebayo on target again, along with Gabe Osho, Ross Barkley and Carlton Morris. The Magpies themselves showed excellent character to restore parity in what was a pulsating encounter, but only after bringing on £40m summer signing Harvey Barnes, as Town managed to stand firm during 10 minutes of stoppage time to ensure they left the north east with a point.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show, Carragher believes the form of the Hatters, who have taken 11 points out of possible 18, scoring 15 goals in that time, will be a huge concern to a number of sides in and around them who are now battling for their Premier League status when they might not have expected to do so.

He said: “When you think of those fixtures that Luton had, Brighton was a tough game and then you go to Newcastle, to come out of that with four points and really they’re probably disappointed that they haven’t got six considering they were 4-2 up.