Ex-Liverpool defender happy to bide his time with Luton

New Town signing Lloyd Jones isn’t expected to be rushed into the starting line-up despite joining from Premier League giants Liverpool on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old has only played seven minutes for the Hatters so far, that as a substitute against Exeter City.

He was back on the bench for last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Cheltenham though, as on his first month, Jones said: “It’s been really good, I think the manager is settling me in, seeing as I’ve just come here.

“It’s always harder to come in to a game as centre half, but I’ve settled in and am really enjoying it.”

On his thoughts on the squad he is now part of, Jones continued: “There’s some very good players, we’re not top of the league for no reason. It’s very good, more than capable of playing in a higher division.

“It’s a good mix too. You’ve got lads around my age, a couple of years older and the experienced ones, so all the lads seem really good.

Explaining why he was so keen to pay an undisclosed fee for the defender, boss Nathan Jones said: “We wanted cover in that area and especially size, we needed size.

“We’ve got some good centre halves here but they’re not your quintessential massive centre halves.

“So we’re looking to add size and stature to our repertoire.

“We looked at experienced ones, but when we knew that Lloyd was available, he was one that we think, one that can do well for us now, but also if we get hold of him, give him the platform to play, he could be a real asset to the football club.”

Going into the final 12 games of the season, Hatters are well poised to be moving up a level in May, and the defender knows it’s in their hands.

He added: “Definitely, it’s up to us, I think we know that.

“We’ve just got to keep banging in these three points, getting the goals and keeping clean sheets and then we’ll be in League One next year.”