Ex-Liverpool defender tips Barkley to stay at Kenilworth Road if Luton survive

​Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has tipped Town midfielder Ross Barkley to stay at Kenilworth Road if the Hatters can win their battle to remain a Premier League club this term.

​The 30-year-old has been without doubt one of Luton’s main men throughout the course of the season after joining on a free transfer in the summer following his departure from French Ligue One side Nice. Once he got over an early injury, the former Everton and Chelsea player has continually starred for Town, a fixture in the starting line-up for the last 31 matches, scoring five goals and contributing four assists.

There have been number rumours that Barkley will leave the club in the summer, with Manchester United one side heavily linked with him, the player himself also recently admitting he would like to stay in the top flight and play European football if possible. Although safety now looks a difficult proposition order for Luton, three points adrift of Nottingham Forest following a 1-1 draw with Barkley’s former Toffees side on Friday night, the Reds beating Sheffield United 3-1 at the weekend, discussing where he could play next season on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I think it's been a great move for everybody involved.

Ross Barkley looks to break away from a challenge against former club Everton - pic: Liam Smith

"It's not just like Ross Barkley is doing Luton a favour, or vice versa, he's come in and made a real impact with Luton, but he needed it. His career, you weren’t quite sure where it was going. Chelsea, he obviously fell out of favour, didn’t get too much football, then moved abroad and it’s just great to see him now.

"We’ve seen him before at a much higher level, he played for England, he played for Everton under Roberto Martinez when they were chasing Champions League positions, but I think for him now just to come and play football, it gives a real message to a lot of footballers out there as well. Go and play football, enjoy yourself, and it shouldn’t be a case of Ross Barkley using this to try and look to move in the summer. They’ve been brilliant for each other. He makes Luton tick basically.

"I think if they went down, he might look for a similar sort of club in the Premier League and he’s proved to them that he can do it still at this level, but I think if Luton were to stay up that he’d stay here as he’s enjoying his football. You go and move somewhere else, maybe for a bigger club, it might be more money, but are you going to have the team built around you? Are you going to be the main man in midfield, getting on the ball, making things happen? As I think when you feel like you’re one of the best players in the team you always play better.”

Asked about Barkley’s display against his boyhood team and having the England international as part of his squad, Luton boss Rob Edwards added: “I was very pleased with him, I thought it was a very mature performance. His work-rate was excellent, he used the ball very intelligently, really brave, typical Ross. He’s an excellent footballer, I've loved working with him.