Ex-Liverpool midfielder knows Luton will be 'desperate' to get their first top flight points at Craven Cottage

Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson knows opponents Luton will turn up at Craven Cottage ‘desperate’ to get their first points of the Premier League season this afternoon.

The Hatters have lost all three of their top flight matches so far to sit second bottom of the table, while the Cottagers find themselves in mid-table, 13th, having taken four points from their opening four fixtures.

Those have all come away from home though, as the West Londoners’ only game in front of their own fans was a 3-0 defeat to Brentford, although two goals came once American defender Tim Rea had been sent off midway through the second half.

Harry Wilson in action for Fulham during their 3-0 defeat to Brentford this season - pic: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the game, Wilson, who started his career with Liverpool, and is an international team-mate of Town skipper Tom Lockyer with Wales, said: “They’ll be desperate to get some points on the board in the Premier League.

"They’ve had a few tough games to start, I think going away to Brighton was always going to be a tough start for them.

“It’s going to be tough, but we’re also confident, with the players and the ability that we’ve got, that when we play at the Cottage we can beat anybody.”

Meanwhile, Fulham boss Marco Silva, who was in charge of the Cottagers when they hammered Town 7-0 at Kenilworth Road on their way to the Championship title back in the 2021-22 season, praised the manner in which the Hatters have gone on to reach the top flight themselves under Rob Edwards.

He is also aware of the threats Luton possess despite their winless start, saying: “After he changed clubs he showed the capacity and was able to help the team to get a great, great promotion for that football club, they did fantastic.”

“What I know and what I saw from the first three games that they played, plus the Carabao Cup game, even if they didn't achieve the results they wanted, they are a tough team to play against.

“They have some characteristics that is not what you always face in the Premier League, they have different characteristics that are tough to play against, and we have to be always with the full focus.

“We have to play with quality, we have to play at our best level to show the quality.

“They have five at the back every time, plus three midfielders and the two strikers. They are always a threat in some offensive transitions and in some moments inside the box as well.

“We have to really focus on the challenge with them, with a lot of first and second balls, the way they play they are going to demand a lot from ourselves.

"It’s a game that from our back-line, from our midfielders, we will demand real focus.”

Meanwhile, Edwards himself, believes that his opposite number, who despite being just 46 has already had a decade in management with Estoril, Sporting CP, Olympiacos, Hull City, Watford and Everton, is set for an increasingly bright future in the game.

He added: “I think you can see that he wants to be a possession-based coach, he wants his teams to dominate with the ball as much as possible.

"He recognises against the best teams you might not always be able to do that, but I don’t think you get promoted in the manner that they did and then have the season they did in the Premier League without being a very, very good manager and a top coach.

"It looks like he’s got a very good way with his players, very clear ideas as well in how he wants his team to play, but they’re able to adapt and change and solve problems.

"He’s a very intelligent coach, he’s got some very good players that he’s working with that are able to carry out what he wants,