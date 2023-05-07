News you can trust since 1891
Ex-Luton and Bournemouth attacker McQuoid reveals he has been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer

Forward will undergo treatment in the summer

By Mike Simmonds
Published 7th May 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read

Former Luton attacker Josh McQuoid has announced that he will undergo treatment in the summer after being diagnosed with a rare cancer in his leg.

The 33-year-old ex-Northern Ireland international made 45 appearances for the Hatters, scoring eight goals during his two-and-a-half year stay at Kenilworth Road, has been with Aldershot Town and Weymouth since leaving Kenilworth Road, returning to the Shots again in June 2022.

Despite revealing he is suffering with the illness, which affects the tissues that connect, support and surround other body structures and organs, McQuoid has continued to play on for a number of weeks for the National League side recently.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “This is difficult for me to say, but something I feel ready to share.

"A few weeks ago I was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called sarcoma in my leg.

"It's still early days but the prognosis so far is positive as it can be and I will be undergoing treatment throughout the summer.

"It's been a tough few weeks but I'm lucky to have such a great family and group of friends who are supporting me all the way.

Former Hatter Josh McQuoid scores a penalty for the HattersFormer Hatter Josh McQuoid scores a penalty for the Hatters
Former Hatter Josh McQuoid scores a penalty for the Hatters

"I want to thank my teammates, the manager and all the staff who have been supportive at this time.

"Hopefully this message can grow awareness around any lump or bump.

"I have my partner to thank for making me get checked. It's normally nothing but it's better to be safe than sorry."

