Ex-Luton defender Joe Davis insists the work that former manager John Still did to get the club out of the Conference almost a decade ago needs to be highlighted after Town put themselves 90 minutes away from a place in the Premier League this week.

The Hatters beat Sunderland 2-0 in their play-off semi-final second leg on Tuesday night, going through 3-2 on aggregate to reach a play-off final which will pit them against Coventry City at Wembley on May 27.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in November 2013, Davis, then just 20, was a young centre half who was signed by Still from Port Vale on loan after injuries to Alex Lacey and Anthony Charles, joining at the same time as Alfie Mawson and a certain Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Ex-Luton defender Joe Davis celebrates a goal during his time with Luton

He made his debut in the 0-0 FA Trophy draw at Staines and went on to play nine times in total, before moving back to the Valiants when he was recalled by Micky Adams in January.

Davis went on to sign for Leicester City, and also played for Fleetwood Town, Port Vale again, York City and Nantwich, before hanging his boots up, but writing a piece called ‘Playing the Luton Way': How John Still Revived a Broken Luton Town’, he said: “Today, the club stands on the precipice of the Premier League, having beaten Sunderland in a pulsating Championship play-off semi-final clash at Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“While you would be right to applaud the remarkable work of current boss Rob Edwards and his talented squad, it is the winning culture that (John) Still ingrained into the club’s DNA a decade ago that remains an indelible part of Luton Town’s identity.

“For you to deeply appreciate the impact he had, and still has, on the football club, you have to understand the slippery slope that The Hatters were on at the time of his arrival in 2013.

“Financial difficulties between 2007 and 2009 were ultimately what led to the club falling from the second tier of English football to the fifth in consecutive seasons.

"But deeper than that, a prolonged acceptance for failure had developed and a toxicity had seeped deep into the cracks once they had become lodged beneath the EFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That night I met John and Terry (Harris, assistant) at the hotel, the club were into their fifth season in non-league and had gone through eight managers during that time, all of whom were unable to find a winning formula.

“For every season that passed, even the most loyal Hatters were becoming disgruntled and Still, who had held the managerial reins for nine months was under pressure to deliver.

“Meeting the players for the first time the following morning was my first real insight into what a special, tight-knit group we had. And one filled with talent.

“Although it was Andre Gray and Paul Benson who would pull us out of trouble with their goals, it was the steel of Jonathan Smith and the wizardry of Luke Guttridge in midfield that kept the wheels turning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

" Steve McNulty and Ronnie Henry were masters in organisation at the back, so too was the reliable Mark Tyler between the sticks and Jake Howells on the left.

“Fellow loanee Ruddock added some raw power to the engine room, while Alex Lawless’ jinking runs and pinpoint deliveries caused havoc on the wings.

"As a unit, all of those unique qualities slotted together seamlessly — probably better than Still had ever envisioned.”

On just what Still, who told Davis that Luton were a ‘Premier League football club that happens to find itself in the Conference,’ when he signed, did so well was that he kept things incredibly simple for his players to follow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now working as a communications manager, he continued: “What separated Still from any other manager though, was his ability to remove grey areas from the game.

"Everything was black and white. ‘This is what we do and this is how I want you to do it — if you can’t do it, I’ll find someone else that can.’

"Never have I ever had such clarity stepping onto a football pitch.

"His simplicity remains a refreshing contrast to the stat-driven Head Coach epoch that we find ourselves in — but maybe that’s the traditionalist in me talking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“’Whatever we do, we play the Luton way,’ was another line that the gaffer left us with before every match — a reminder to stick to the values that he wanted to see. Bravery; patience; heart.

“Bravery, in his eyes, was getting on the ball in tight areas and not being afraid to make mistakes — even if the fans are on your back.

“Teams would often come and stick 10 men behind the ball, so sticking to our principles was crucial if we were to eventually wear them down.

"And he wanted individuals who would roll their sleeves up and stick their chests out when under pressure — something the fans also craved after some woeful years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In the cold wintry months that followed, I played nine games, picking up seven wins and two draws — my last game being the 0–0 draw at Lincoln City which matched the club’s long-standing record of 19 games unbeaten.”

With Luton putting that sequence of results together, then it meant the fans, who had been losing faith before Still was appointed, saw their bond with their heroes grow even more after skipper Ronnie Henry had an altercation with one during a home game against Lincoln that saw Town hit back from 2-0 down to triumph 3-2.

That was noticeable to Davis too, as although he departed, Luton went on to romp to the Conference title in the summer, ending their spell out of the Football League in style.

He said: “The cohesion that was forming on the field was infectiously making its way onto the terraces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Finally, fans could dream again; and more importantly, they could resonate with the hardworking team that Still had carefully assembled.

“Every time we walked out of the tunnel we were met with a roar of excitement.

"And away from the grass, I always felt there was something magical about the community that surrounded Kenilworth Road.

“I will never forget my first time trying to find the player’s entrance — driving down narrow side streets, into dead ends and the wrong way through one-way systems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But when you do find it nestled cosily amidst a tapestry of terraced houses, ‘Kenny Road’ unveils a unique blend of rustic charm and timeless allure.

“The echoes of cheers, boos and ‘go-ons’ filter onto the pavements and are just as much a part of the community as the shops and restaurants nearby.

"For those with an appreciation for the old school elements of the match day experience, Kenilworth Road is a special place and one that should be protected from the Premier League’s stadium upgrade regulations that strangle every last drop of nostalgia out of history-filled stadia.”

Although Nathan Jones and Rob Edwards will also quite rightly be eulogised for the work they have done in getting Luton to the cusp of the top flight, Davis believes the now 73-year-old deserves mentioning in the same breath, adding: “If The Hatters get the job done at Wembley, victory would complete the ascent from the Blue Square Conference potting shed to the Premier League penthouse in less than a decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement