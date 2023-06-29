Former Luton goalkeeper Willie Carrick has sadly passed away at the age of 70.

The stopper moved to Kenilworth Road from Manchester United in 1972, making four Division Two appearances during the following season, with Town remaining unbeaten in all of them.

He then featured for Chelmsford City, while becoming manager of Witham Town and Basildon United, as a statement on the Hatters’ website said: "Born in Dublin, Willie was one of the many boys hooked out of junior football and whisked straight over to Old Trafford to join Manchester United.

“After five years there, during which time he had signed professional forms at the age of 18, the young goalkeeper found himself down the pecking order and so took up the offer by Luton manager Harry Haslam to move to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 1972.

“Unfortunately, he found his opportunities at Luton limited to four league outings in the 1972/73 season, including the brilliant televised 2-2 home draw with Burnley.

"With Graham Horn coming on the scene to vie with number one Keith Barber, Carrick moved on to Chelmsford where he made over 250 appearances.

“After playing for several other sides in Essex and Hertfordshire and also having spells as manager of Witham Town and Basildon United he then worked for Proctor and Gamble in Thurrock for many years.