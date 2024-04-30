Ex-Luton and Sheffield Wednesday striker is relieved of his duties by Blyth Spartans
Former Luton striker Jon Shaw has been relieved of his duties as manager of National League North side Blyth Spartans.
The 40-year-old scored 10 goals in 51 outings for the Hatters between 2012-14 when Town were in the Conference, also having spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Burton Albion and Gateshead during his playing career, then spending seven years at South Shields from 2016, named captain and becoming assistant manager.
He was appointed head of professional development for the Mariners, moving to Dunston in 2022, before heading to Croft Park as number two, taking charge in December, but was unable to stave off relegation this term. Spartans have lost the last five games, with successive 5-1 defeats to Scunthorpe United and Brackley Town, making it a disappointing run of three victories from 19 matches.
A statement issued by the club said: “This decision is not one the club has taken lightly, and it regrettably comes after deep and thorough consideration, and it was in what we believe to be in the best interest of Blyth Spartans Football Club in our attempt to regain National league status. The search for Jon’s successor is already underway. Everyone at the Club thanks Jon for his time at the club.”