Ex-Luton, Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder Lansbury retires from professional football

Former Luton midfielder Henri Lansbury has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 32-year-old came through the ranks at Arsenal in 2007, playing eight times for the Gunners and scoring once.

Lansbury had loans at Scunthorpe, Watford, Norwich and West Ham during his time at the Emirates, heading to Nottingham Forest for £1m in 2012, playing 150 times for the Reds, until a £2.75m move to Aston Villa in 2017

After four years at Villa Park, he joined Bristol City in January 2021, then heading to Luton during the summer.

He played 48 times, scoring once, making 10 appearances in the Championship last term, netting a wonderful long-range strike at Hull City, as the Hatters won promotion to the Premier League.

Having been released in the summer, Lansbury has now since decided to call it a day, with almost 400 first outings under his belt.

Writing on social media, he said: “I didn't think this day would come where I would be saying that I am retiring from professional football.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone within the football world, from managers, coaches, to team mates and to opponents - it's been one hell of a ride!

“I'm so grateful for the amazing experiences - from the clubs that I have represented, being part of four promotions, to representing England at youth level and for the support received whilst overcoming testicular cancer.

"The highs and the lows, I've loved every minute of it.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to my wife, children, family and friends for being with me throughout.