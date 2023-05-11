Ex Luton, Aston Villa and Birmingham defender Davies is released by Derby County

Former Luton defender Curtis Davies has left Derby County after six years with the Rams.

The 35-year-old, who came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, making 62 appearances and scoring two goals, before being sold to West Bromwich Albion for a then club record fee of £3m in 2005.

After spells at Aston Villa, Hull, Leicester and Birmingham, he moved to Pride Park in June 2017, going on went on represent the Rams 175 times, with six goals, but couldn’t help Derby into the play-offs this term, sent off when conceding a highly controversial penalty in their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.

Davies has now been let go by the club, along with fellow defenders James Chester and Richard Stearman, as he wrote on Twitter: “I knew this day would have to come at some point, but it’s always been daunting to ever have to write this.

“After six years, 175 games, six managers and five goals….my time as a Derby County player has come to an end.

“It has been a massive honour for me to have played for and captained this amazing club.

“I’d like to thank you fans that have supported me throughout the ups and downs of the last six years. It’s been one hell of a ride! Also all of my team mates, managers and staff along the way for giving me some great memories on and off the pitch.

“I can’t forget to thank those unsung heroes behind the scenes that helped me feel at home and brought me into their family. From the kitchen and laundry staff, the groundsmen, the media team, secretaries, maintenance men, EVERYBODY!!

“Whilst it was far from the fairytale ending that we all wanted, I will always look back at the six years with great fondness, and as some of the best years of my life. Especially the togetherness of the 2021/22 season where we were on our knees but never gave up in the adversity. That for me sums up the fabric of you fans, the community and this club.

“Though I won’t be on the pitch I will continue to support this great club throughout my life, and really hope that the club keeps going from strength to strength under David Clowes.

“Finally, I look forward to seeing you all soon…maybe even as an opponent, but if not I’ll be back at Pride Park soon enough to take in a game as a fan.