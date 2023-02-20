Ex-Luton boss Jones turns out for Dorset Division One side Cranborne FC following Southampton sacking

Former Luton boss Nathan Jones laced up his boots once more to turn out for Dorset League Division One side Cranborne FC on Saturday, just a week after being sacked by Premier League Southampton.

The 49-year-old’s last professional game had come on March 3, 2012, when he was at Yeovil, playing 59 minutes of a 2-1 victory against Brentford.

However, following his four month tenure being ended by the Saints after just one Premier League win in nine attempts, Jones turned out for the 12th-tier side as they took on Wareham Rangers Reserves.

Playing in his usual left back role, the former Brighton, Southend and Town player made an instant impact, setting up Jack Driscoll to open the scoring early on, with Cranborne tweeting: “And it’s a goal early on!

"Debutant Nathan Jones puts a great cross in from the left, and Driscoll scores!”

Cranborne added a second through Matt Vining, before Jones was then forced to come off inside 10 minutes after picking up a calf injury, his side going on to win 4-0, Driscoll completing a hat-trick.