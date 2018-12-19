Ex-Luton boss Newell named Wrexham assistant

Former Luton Town boss Mike Newell has been named assistant manager at National League side Wrexham AFC

The 53-year-old joins newly appointed Red Dragons manager Graham Barrow, whom he played with when at Wigan during the 1980s after previous boss Sam Ricketts left for Shrewsbury recently.

As a player, Newell signed for the Hatters in January 1986, snapped up by then Luton boss David Pleat for £85,000 from the Latics, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-1 league win over Liverpool.

He made 68 appearances, scoring 19 goals, leaving for Leicester City to rejoin Pleat once more in 1987 and went on to have spells with the likes of Everton, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and West Ham United.

After retiring from playing, Newell was named Hartlepool manager in 2002, leaving in the summer of 2003, when he was installed as Luton chief in June of that year.

He led the club to the League One title in the 2004-05 season and then to 10th in the Championship the following campaign.

Newell was sacked in March 2007, and had a stint as Grimsby manager, while more recently spent time as a first team coach at Accrington Stanley and Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia.