Ex-Luton, Crystal Palace and Blackpool defender takes his first steps into management with Wigan appointment

Centre half named Wigan Athletic Women boss

Ex-Luton defender Emmerson Boyce has taken his maiden steps into management after being named as the first-ever boss of Wigan Athletic Women.

The 44-year-old, who came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, going on to play 212 times for Town and scoring nine goals, headed to Crystal Palace in July 2004, before joining Wigan for a fee of £1m in 2006. He stayed with the Latics for nine years, becoming the club’s all-time record Premier League appearance holder, also captaining Athletic to a shock FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

Eventually hanging up his boots in July 2016 after a brief spell with Blackpool, Boyce has held prominent roles in his native Barbados for whom he won 12 caps, operating as technical director and head of the Barbados Female Football Development Programme for the Barbados Football Association, playing an integral role in developing the women's national team from 2020 to 2024.

Emmerson Boyce during his time with Luton Town - pic: Paul Broadrick Allsport UK

The UEFA licensed coach has now headed back to the Latics to take over the first official club affiliated Wigan Athletic Women’s team which is set to be formed for the 2024-25 campaign. Discussing his appointment with the club’s official website, Boyce said: “It’s exciting, and I am delighted to be back. When I heard about the opportunity, I wanted to be part of it. We want to make sure the town is proud of its female team.

“There’s going to be a great community feeling, and it’s an exciting time for the town. For me personally, I have a great history here, and I want to share my experiences with the players and coaching team. We are on this journey together, and we want to progress."

Wigan Athletic head of women's operations Hayley Sherratt added: "We are delighted that Emmerson has become the first-ever manager of Wigan Athletic Women, and we believe he is the perfect appointment given his experience coaching in Barbados and his previous connections with the football club.

"We received a high calibre of applicants for the position and Emmerson's enthusiasm, knowledge and immense desire to be part of this historic project shone throughout the process. Emmerson is a manager who wants to play an entertaining brand of football and will strive every day to make our women's team a success both on and off the field.”