Ex-Luton defender Carter-Vickers completes permanent switch from Spurs to Celtic

Cameron Carter-Vickers during his time with Luton

Former Luton loan star Cameron Carter-Vickers has joined Scottish Premier League champions Celtic on a permanent basis.

The 24-year-old signed for Town back in January 2020, arriving on loan deal from Premier League side Spurs, where he started his career.

Carter-Vickers was to go on and prove a huge hit, as despite only making 16 appearances, he was a crucial component in the Hatters avoiding relegation back to League One.

Cameron Carter-Vickers in action for Celtic this season

The American international, who had been at Ipswich and Stoke prior to his move to Kenilworth Road, then went to Bournemouth in a similar deal, before journeying north of the border last term to sign for Celtic.

He played 46 matches, scoring four goals, as the Bhoys completed the league and League Cup double, turning his stay into a permanent one yesterday when agreeing a four year contract and ending his lengthy stint with Spurs, who he played five times for since turning pro in December 2015.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Carter-Vickers said: “I am so pleased to complete my move to Celtic and I really could not be happier.

“I have loved every minute of my time at Celtic so far and I really wanted to be part of the club’s future.

“We have a fantastic group of players at the club, we have a really good spirit and atmosphere among us and we all worked so hard together to deliver the league and League Cup success last season.

“I wanted to make sure I was part of this group going forward and working under a great manager, and now we all want to achieve more.

“We have so much to look forward to, we will aim to be strong again domestically and of course we look ahead with real excitement to the Champions League.

“I have received such a great welcome from everyone at the club from day one and also from our supporters.

"When you are fortunate enough to be inside Celtic you can see it really is one of the world’s great football clubs.

“I am delighted to be given this opportunity at a club of this stature and I will be doing all I can to play my part in bringing more and more success to our fans.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou added: “I am absolutely delighted that the club has completed the signing of Cameron on a permanent basis.

“This is a major acquisition for Celtic, really positive news for us and everyone at the club has worked so hard to make this happen.

“Cameron has given everything of himself to the club so far, demonstrating his real value to the team and to the way we play.

“He was vital to our success during the season, such a hard working player of real quality and he was an absolute model of consistency.

“When we identify a player, we always hope that they can settle into things as quickly and as easily as possible, but like so many other players during the season, Cameron slotted in to life at Celtic brilliantly from very early on.