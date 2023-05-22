Ex-Luton forward declares Town are 'slight favourites' to beat Coventry and reach the Premier League

Former Luton striker Sam Parkin has declared that his old side after the ‘slight favourites’ to win the Championship play-off final against Coventry City at Wembley on Saturday and seal a return to the top flight of English football.

The Hatters go up against the Sky Blues with the winner heading to the Premier League, a division that Town were last in back in the 1991-92 season.

Mark Robins’ side have already played in the league since it was rebranded, relegated in 2000-01, as they finished 10 points below Luton during the regular campaign, knocking fourth placed Middlesbrough out in the play-off semi-final, 1-0 on aggregate.

Luton's players celebrate scoring against Sunderland in the play-off semi-final

The Hatters got through 3-2 over two legs against Sunderland and speaking on ITV's EFL play-off highlights show, Parkin, who scored 10 goals in 56 appearances when at Kenilworth Road between 2006 and 2009, said: “I'd make them slight favourites considering the season that they've had, but I think in terms of styles, it's going to be fascinating.

"Coventry have changed from a bit of a possession-heavy side to being a bit more direct and playing into (Viktor) Gyokeres.

"Luton want to get the ball into their two strikers as well, so that's going to be fascinating.

"Coventry were supreme I thought defensively, so they will have to be at the same levels to deal with (Elijah) Adebayo and Carlton Morris in this game again, but I think it's going to be won by probably a single goal, it's going to go to the bitter, bitter end.

"These are two really great teams with an incredible story and I think that's the beauty of it.