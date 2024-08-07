Centre back calls time on his playing career

​​Former Luton Town, Hull City and Derby County defender Curtis Davies announced his retirement from professional football last week.

The 39-year-old centre-back originally came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road back in July 2003, making 62 appearances and scoring two goals for the Hatters, before being sold to West Bromwich Albion for a then club record fee of £3m in 2005. An £8m move to Aston Villa followed in July 2007, as he also played for Leicester, Birmingham City, Hull and Derby, scoring for the Tigers in their FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal in 2013-14.

Davies joined Cheltenham Town in 2023, featuring 39 times for the Robins last season, released when they were relegated to League Two at the end of the season. He was also capped internationally, turning out for England U21s and also Sierra Leone recently too, playing three matches, becoming the oldest player to score on his competitive international debut against Djibouti in June. On ending a career that saw him make 677 senior appearances, writing on his official X account, Davies said: “The day has finally come.

"After much deliberation over the last few months, I have decided to retire from football. Growing up as a kid I simply wanted to be a footballer. So to have been able to play and score at Wembley, play in the Premier League and represent both England U21 and Sierra Leone during my 23 years truly was a dream come true. There have been plenty of ups and maybe even more downs, but all combined it made my journey a very special one. I’d like to thank all my team mates, managers, coaches and the fans I’ve had the pleasure of being amongst throughout the years.

"Also the kit men, tea ladies, canteen staff, media teams, secretaries, groundsmen. EVERYONE that took me into their family at each club. But the biggest thanks has to go to my family. My dad gave me the support, grounding and foundation to believe in my abilities whilst also being my own harshest critic. My wife and kids unwavering support made the dark times brighter and made the good times even better.