Ex-Luton loanee predicts a mid-table finish for the Hatters in League One

Ex-Luton loanee Paul Dickov has stated that anything better than a mid-table finish would be seen a ‘bonus' for the Hatters this season.

The 52-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road when he was borrowed from Arsenal back in October 1993, as he played 15 times for Town, scoring just once, that goal coming in a 1-0 win over Notts County on his second outing. Dickov, who left the Gunners for Manchester City in 1996, went on to have a successful career, scoring 100 goals with further spells at Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers, also representing Scotland on 10 occasions, before managing both Oldham Athletic and Doncaster Rovers.

With his former club now back in League One again after two successive relegations, then Dickov, who currently works as a pundit, was asked by WDW Bingo if he thought that Town could bounce straight back to the Championship by winning League One this term. Although they are clear favourites at 7/2 with some bookmakers to do so, Dickov didn’t expect it to happen, saying: “I think everyone who has ever been connected with Luton Town was shocked to see them relegated at the end of last season.

"Nobody could have foreseen that after being in the Premier League the season before, and yes, they ultimately got relegated, but they really held their own against good teams at points in the season. Everyone thought they would bounce back to the Premier League, not find themselves in League One. Back-to-back relegations are far from ideal and I think there needs to be a big rebuild at Luton. They have a fairly new manager and you could see at times last season that he could get things right on the pitch, so I expect to see more of that next season.

"I think this is a vital season for the club. There are some big teams in League One at the moment, so it will be competitive and difficult to win, but I’m sure they will be favourites with the squad they have. In my opinion, Luton must steady the ship next season. The fans may not like to hear that, but the future of the club is important and they can’t afford to free-fall down the leagues. They’ll be aiming as high as possible, but I think a mid-table season with a chance at getting play-offs would be great for Luton, and anything better is a bonus.”