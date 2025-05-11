Ex-Luton midfielder announces his retirement at the age of 34

Poku calls time on his playing career

Former Luton midfielder Godfrey Poku has announced his retirement from football due to injury.

The 34-year-old was signed by the Hatters along with JJ O'Donnell from St Albans City in January 2010, making his debut in the 1-0 Conference victory at Barrow in October 2010. He went on to play 29 times in total for Town during his two-and-a-half years at Kenilworth Road, which also included a loan stint at Southport too.

After leaving Kenilworth Road in 2012, Poku went to Mansfield on a free transfer, before further loan spells at Southport again and Alfreton. He then moved to Telford in July 2014, also spending time at Havant & Waterlooville, Oxford City, Wealdstone, Woking, Hemel Hempstead Town, Margate and finally Sittingbourne, playing over 250 games before hanging up his boots. Writing on social media, he said: “After an incredible 25 years on the football pitch, I am announcing my retirement due to my latest injury and being advised to call it a day.

"As difficult as this news is to accept, I have thought about it and now is the time. Ever since I was a child my dream was to become a professional footballer and I achieved it. I have given my all to the game on and off the pitch and very grateful for how long I have managed to play. This wonderful game has given me the opportunity to meet great players, fans and true friends for life.

"Thank you to all the clubs, players and managers I have played for and against, that's made me the person I am today and the supporters that have supported me on journey! Most importantly the most High GOD, who has kept me and sustained me for all these years! I am truly grateful and humbled to have had the opportunity and I hope I have stewarded this wonderful gift to the best of my ability! Thank you GOD and Thank you Football.”