Ex-Luton promotion winner leaves Rams to join Chairboys
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former Luton skipper Sonny Bradley has left Town’s Championship relegation rivals Derby County to join League One promotion- chasers Wycombe Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season.
The 33-year-old featured 175 times for the Hatters between 2018-23, captaining the club to the Premier League, before leaving on a free transfer to join the Rams. Bradley has since made 50 appearances in total for County, as they returned to the second tier last term, and was part of Paul Warne’s side who lost 2-1 at Kenilworth Road recently, given a standing ovation when substituted in the second period.
However, with his game time limited, with just nine league run-outs this term, the experienced centre half has agreed to finish the campaign with the Chairboys, who are currently second in the table, just two points behind leaders Birmingham City. Manager Matt Bloomfield told the Wanderers’ official website: “After losing Caleb Taylor back to West Brom, it was imperative for us to bring in a strong centre-half to replace him and we’re delighted to bring Sonny into the group for the rest of the season.
“He’s got fantastic experience of success at this level and will be able to hit the ground running after playing games for Derby over Christmas and the New Year. We’ve always been impressed with him when he’s played against us down the years and he’ll bring real leadership and quality to the back-line. We’re in a really strong position going into the second half of the season and everyone’s working extremely hard to build on the progress that we’ve made as a club. It’s an important transfer window for us and bringing in Sonny as our first new recruit for the first-team is a hugely positive step forward.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.