Ex-Luton skipper eying promotion hat-trick after signing for Town's League One rivals

Centre half joins James Collins at the Imps

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Luton skipper Sonny Bradley is looking to make it a ‘hat-trick’ of promotions after signing for Town’s League One rivals Lincoln City on a two year deal after his release from Derby County.

The 33-year-old, who started his career at Hull City in January 2011, with spells at Harrogate Town, IK Frejm, Aldershot, Portsmouth, Crawley Town and Plymouth Argyle, headed to the Hatters on a free transfer in July 2018, signed by former boss Nathan Jones. The imposing centre half was part of a Luton team who had huge success during his time at Kenilworth Road, finishing champions of League One in his first season, Bradley himself making 50 appearances in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender then featured another 40 times as Town were able to complete the Great Escape and remain in the Championship on the final day of the campaign, as he stayed for three more years, going on to make 175 appearances and score six goals to help the Hatters establish themselves as a second tier side, also lifting the trophy at Wembley when Luton won the play-off final in May 2023.

Sonny Bradley applauds the Luton fans during Derby County's 2-1 loss at Kenilworth Road last season - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Bradley was released that summer though, going to Derby County to join up with another former Hatter in James Collins, playing 41 times as Rams won promotion to the Championship. After being restricted to nine outings last term, including a 2-1 loss at Luton, the defender signed for third tier Wycombe Wanderers on loan in January, playing 21 times and scoring twice for the Chairboys, who lost out in the League One play-offs to Charlton Athletic.

The centre half will link up for the third time with ex-Hatters’ forward Collins at the Imps, who joined on a permanent deal in January, while former Hatters assistant manager Chris Cohen is assistant head coach. Speaking to the club’s official website about the switch, Bradley said: “I’m excited to get going and am ready to play a big part in the season to come. With games played at this level, and promotions, I know what’s coming and the levels expected.

"After speaking with people who are in the building like James Collins and Chris Cohen, and the gaffer, to learn about the environment it quickly became something I wanted to be part of. I feel like I’m a good fit on and off the pitch with where the club is at. I spoke with James last week - he spoke really positively about the club and that says a lot. We’ve had success together at Derby County and Luton Town and we’d love to make it a hat-trick here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, City head coach Michael Skubala added: “This is the player that we identified as being right for the group this summer. He brings a wealth of experience, leadership, played in the league one play offs last season and is a serial winner. Off the pitch he will set standards. On the pitch he brings aggression, aerial dominance and a huge presence in both boxes. He has previously worked with Chris Cohen so we know the whole package that we are bringing to the club beyond just the player. We are delighted that Sonny is our first signing of the summer.”