Ex-Luton starlet Bakinson heads to Exiles on loan

Former Luton youngster Tyreeq Bakinson has moved from Bristol City to League Two side Newport County on a six month loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, featuring five times for the first team, made the move to Bristol City on a three year deal in August 2017.

He made his debut for the Robins in a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, but didn’t play again for Lee Johnson’s side afterwards, and has now headed to Wales for regular first team football.

Speaking to the Newport website, Bakinson said: “I really like the vision of this football Club. They are always trying to improve on what they have done before. I spoke to the manager and I like how he wants to keep on improving.

“(The manager) has put together a great squad and I spoke to Shawn McCoulsky, who was here last season, and he had nothing but good things to say about the club.”

Exiles boss Michael Flynn added: “Tyreeq gives us a different balance in midfield.

“He covers the ground well, is good technically, and he fits in with the squad. He has the right attitude, is hungry and is keen to learn. I’d like to thank Bristol City for their help in getting this deal done.”

Meanwhile, Bakinson’s team-mate at Bristol City, Freddie Hinds, also a former Hatter, recently plenned a new three year deal with the club and has joined National League side Wrexham for the season.