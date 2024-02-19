Ex-Luton, Sunderland and Southampton keeper appointed as new Spitfires boss
Former Luton goalkeeper Kelvin Davis has been appointed as the new manager of National League side Eastleigh.
The 47-year-old, came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, making his debut in a 2-2 draw against Stoke in May 1994, as he went on to play 107 times for the Hatters, before a £600,000 move to Premier League side Wimbledon in 1999. Davis went to Ipswich and Sunderland before heading to Southampton for a reported fee of £2m in 2006, where he eventually joined the coaching staff after hanging up his gloves a decade later, having made over 600 appearances in his career.
Davis was appointed as senior first team coach at the Saints, leaving that role in May 2022, while speaking to the Spitfire’s official website about his new job, the former England U21 international said: “I’m excited. It’s a big deal to be Eastleigh manager. It kind of came at an unexpected time. I’m thrilled to be here and get into the environment. I’m looking forward to it.
“By the nature of its area, Eastleigh have always been a second club for me. It’s funny how the football gods work sometimes. My coaching path has ended up bringing me here. There were lots of reasons why I wanted to come here. I’ve been out of work for a little while and I had highlighted two or three clubs that I felt suited me and my style. Eastleigh was one of them. I’m really happy to get the call and have the opportunity.”