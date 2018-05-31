Ex-Luton target Woodyard heads to Posh

Former Town target Alex Woodyard has left Lincoln City to sign for League One side Peterborough United.

The 25-year-old, who Hatters made an enquiry for back in January, departed the Red Imps yesterday, with Posh shelling out an undisclosed fee for the midfielder, as he penned a two year deal.

Woodyard made over 100 appearances for Lincoln, helping the club to promotion into the Football League, as bullish Peterborough boss Steve Evans told the club's official website: "There is no doubt that the signing of Alex Woodyard represents the best signing in League One to date in the close season activity.

"It is fair to say that many people at Lincoln City and outside Lincoln City would describe Alex as their best player and that comes down to performances.

“He was outstanding against my team last season when I was at Mansfield and each time that I watched Lincoln, he was the player that I went away thinking that I would love to work with if possible. On my recent trip to the States with the board, I highlighted players that I thought would be key to us for the new season and right at the top end of that list was Alex Woodyard."

Speaking about the former Southend player back in January, Luton chief Nathan Jones had said: “We enquired about him, they said he wasn’t for sale, and whether the boy had a desire to come here, we don’t know.

“We’ve made a tentative enquiry, but that’s about it and we move on from there.”