Ex-Luton title-winner now a free agent after leaving Huddersfield Town

Centre half has been released by the Terriers

Former Luton Town promotion winner Matty Pearson has been released from League One side Huddersfield following the expiration of his contract.

The 31-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road back in June 2018, joining for an undisclosed fee from Barnsley, having spent one season at Oakwell after two years with Accrington Stanley. In his first season, Pearson formed a terrific centre half partnership with Sonny Bradley, playing 52 matches and scoring six goals, including a crucial winner in the 1-0 success at Southend United as the Hatters won the League One title.

The following campaign in the Championship, the defender played 43 times with two goals, including a winner at his boyhood club Blackburn Rovers as Town were able to stay in the second tier, with a final day 3-2 victory over the Ewood Park side. He stayed one more season with Luton, before moving to Huddersfield in July 2021, having played 136 matches, scoring 10 goals.

Former Luton defender Matty Pearson is now a free agent

After joining the Terriers, Pearson turned out 135 times, scoring 17 goals, as last term he made 36 outings, but he has been released, as a club statement from Huddersfield said: “Pearson joined the Club from Luton Town, quickly earning the moniker ‘Keighley Cannavaro’ thanks to his presence in both penalty boxes. Making 135 Town appearances in total, Pearson has scored 17 and assisted twice in four seasons.”

Another former Hatter has also become a free agent, with goalkeeper Jed Steer opting to leave League One side Peterborough United after his contract was cancelled at his own request due to ‘personal reasons.’ The 32-year-old joined Luton on loan in January 2022 from Aston Villa, keeping three clean sheets in his first four matches, before suffering a serious Achilles injury after just 14 minutes of the 3-2 FA Cup defeat at home to Chelsea, when Town were winning 1-0.

After recovering and leaving Villa Park, Steer then joined the Posh in January 2024, making 22 appearances last season as United reached the League One play-offs. He then went on to feature 28 times this term, making it 50 outings in total, saving two penalties against Wrexham to help the Weston Homes Stadium club reach the EFL Trophy final at Wembley last month where they beat Birmingham City 2-0.

Meanwhile, ex-Luton midfielder Jorge Grant will leave Scottish Premier League side Heart of Midlothian at the end of the season. The 30-year-old signed on loan for the Hatters from Nottingham Forest in July 2018, as he made 22 appearances, scoring four goals, before he then moved to Mansfield Town for the second half of the campaign.

After leaving the City Ground, Grant went to Lincoln City and Peterborough, before a switch north of the border to the Jam Tarts in June 2022. He played 112 times overall, on target 10 times, with 41 outings this term as the club finished in seventh place, but will now depart Tynecastle Park following the expiration of his contracts in June. Writing on Instagram, he said: “Special club. Thank you for an amazing 3 years! HHGH.”