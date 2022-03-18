Here are today’s Championship rumours.

Luton Town are set to travel to Yorkshire tomorrow to face Hull City in the Championship.

The Hatters could be without former Hull defender Reece Burke, who was forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half against Preston North End on Wednesday.

Kal Naismith and Tom Lockyer remain doubts after missing out on the Lilywhites match, while Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu is expected to still be sidelined.

The Hatters have won their previous two meetings with Hull and haven’t conceded a goal in either match.

Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours...

1. Olympiakos lining up move for Blades defender Greek champions Olympiakos are considering a summer move for Sheffield United's George Baldock after showing interest in the 29-year-old last year. Baldock is eligible to play for Greece at international level and is trying to get Greek citizenship so he can be called up. (Football League World)

2. Nottingham Forest ace saw move abroad collapse Nottingham Forest's Harry Arter has said a move abroad fell through for him during the January window. The 32-year-old has now joined Notts County in a surprise loan deal until the end of the season. (The 72)

3. AC Milan keeping tabs on Fulham prospect AC Milan are reportedly one of a number of clubs continuing to monitor Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho. Liverpool failed in their attempt to sign the teenager in January. (Calciomercato)

4. Boro loanee praises Riverside Stadium spell Middlesbrough loan man Folarin Balogun has said he is 'enjoying every minute' of his time on loan with the Championship club. The 20-year-old has two goals and two assists in 14 appearances for Boro. (Northern Echo)