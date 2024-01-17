Ex-Luton, West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder announces his retirement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Luton, Norwich City and West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

The Glaswegian started his career at Livingston in 2003 before moving to Leeds United and going on to feature for Norwich City, Hull City, West Ham United, Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion, moving to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer in February 2022 after leaving West Bromwich Albion. He went on to feature 11 times for the Hatters, as Town reached the Championship play-offs, losing 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-final to Huddersfield Town.

Snodgrass, who also won 28 caps for Scotland, left the Hatters the following summer, moving to Scottish Premier League side Hearts, leaving the Jam Tarts in April 2023, and hasn’t played since. Writing on social media, he said: “After 20 years of playing professional football I have officially retired and decided to call it day and hang the boots up.

Former Scotland international Robert Snodgrass during his time with the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith

"A little lad from the east end of Glasgow got to live his childhood dream for 20 years playing at 10 great clubs meeting amazing people and building relationships with staff and people around those clubs, getting to represent my country, playing over 600+ games scoring over 100+goals and 100+ assist is something I wouldn’t of never imagined doing, then getting told in 2014 I might never play football again after a career ending knee injury to then come back and play another 250+ games is something I am grateful for.

“Big Thank you to my family and friends and my agents @SMi_World for supporting me and being there, I wouldn’t have played for so long if I didn’t have the support of you all. Thank you to my team mates & coaches.