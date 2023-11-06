Ex-Manchester United and Aston Villa striker felt 'outstanding' Hatters were 'unlucky' not to hold on for Reds victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ‘outstanding’ Luton Town could count themselves desperately unlucky not to claim all three points during their 1-1 draw against Premier League giants Liverpool yesterday evening according to Match of the Day 2 pundit Dion Dublin.

The former Manchester United and Cambridge United striker was watching a terrific performance from Rob Edwards’ side that saw them on the verge of completing one of the biggest wins in their history when Tahith Chong put the finishing touch to a terrific counter-attacking move on 80 minutes.

With a lengthy period of stoppage time added on at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters had managed to navigate five of the eight extra minutes, until their opponents were able to snatch an equaliser, Harvey Elliot’s cross headed in by fellow substitute Luis Diaz.

Although Liverpool dominated possession for large swathes, creating a number of opportunities, particularly for Darwin Nunez, as Town stopper Thomas Kaminski had an inspired game, Dublin felt the Luton could feel hard done by to only leave with a point, saying: “I thought Luton were outstanding, I really do.

"Liverpool had a lot of chances, but I thought Luton were set up well.

"They were organised, they did everything in this game absolutely to the letter and I thought they were unlucky.”

Fellow pundit Glen Murray who came up through the lower leagues before getting his chance in the top flight with Crystal Palace, AFC Bournemouth and Brighton, praised the manner in which Town made sure they remained on level terms over the course of the encounter.

Luis Diaz gets up above Issa Kabore to head Liverpool level in stoppage time at Kenilworth Road - pic: Liam Smith

He added: “They've stayed in the game for this long, that’s what you’ve got to do as a smaller club.

"I’ve been in this position many times, sometimes you need to understand that the opposition are better individually and probably collectively, so you need to ride your luck at times.