Ex-Manchester United and Inter Milan full back reportedly turns down Luton for Everton move

Luton Town are rumoured to have missed out on signing former Manchester United full back Ashley Young as the ex-England international is due to join Premier League rivals Everton.

The 38-year-old is a free agent after leaving Villa Park this summer having played over 50 times during his two years stint in Birmingham.

With manager Unai Emery opting against offering Young a new deal, it meant the former Watford youngster, who won the Premier League and FA Cup while at Old Trafford, plus the Serie A title when at Inter Milan, also earning 39 England caps, had a number of clubs interested in his services.

Ashley Young warms up ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Both the BBC and TalkSPORT reported one of those was the Hatters, as boss Rob Edwards looks to bring in some top flight experience to his newly-promoted Premier League squad, Young having made over 700 appearances in his career.