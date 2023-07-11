News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Ex-Manchester United and Inter Milan full back reportedly turns down Luton for Everton move

Ex-England international heading to Goodison Park
By Mike Simmonds
Published 11th Jul 2023, 07:25 BST- 1 min read

Luton Town are rumoured to have missed out on signing former Manchester United full back Ashley Young as the ex-England international is due to join Premier League rivals Everton.

The 38-year-old is a free agent after leaving Villa Park this summer having played over 50 times during his two years stint in Birmingham.

With manager Unai Emery opting against offering Young a new deal, it meant the former Watford youngster, who won the Premier League and FA Cup while at Old Trafford, plus the Serie A title when at Inter Milan, also earning 39 England caps, had a number of clubs interested in his services.

Ashley Young warms up ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesAshley Young warms up ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Ashley Young warms up ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Most Popular

Both the BBC and TalkSPORT reported one of those was the Hatters, as boss Rob Edwards looks to bring in some top flight experience to his newly-promoted Premier League squad, Young having made over 700 appearances in his career.

However, it appears Goodison Park will be his destination, as despite speculation he could head to Saudi Arabia too, Young is due to have a medical with the Toffees today, and become manager Sean Dyche’s first signing of the summer.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedEvertonPremier LeagueUnai EmeryLuton