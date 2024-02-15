Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand insists Red Devils will 'definitely' beat Luton as he tips England international to shine
Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has insisted his old club will ‘definitely’ beat Luton Town when they head to Kenilworth Road for a first top flight fixture since 1992 at the weekend, also backing England international Harry Maguire to have a starring role in the contest at Bedfordshire.
After a run of two wins from nine matches that saw manager Erik ten Hag under plenty of pressure once more, the Red Devils beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the FA Cup and drew 2-2 at home to Spurs in the Premier League to arrest the slump. United then defeated Newport County 4-2 away in the fourth round of the FA Cup, before going on a run of three straight Premier League victories, seeing off Wolves 4-3, West Ham 3-0 and earning a 2-1 success at Aston Villa on Sunday. With Luton seeing their own resurgence punctured by a thoroughly disappointing 3-1 home reverse to Sheffield United on Saturday, speaking to Vibe with FIVE, Ferdinand, who made 455 appearances for the Reds, winning six Premier League titles, one European Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup and two League Cups, said: “That (Blades victory) was one of the biggest results of the weekend, that’s a tough place.
"I'm going to go out there and say United definitely win that game because I think they’re going to play (Harry) Maguire at the back and that's the game for him. Defend your box, the ball’s going to be launched in there, couple of big boys and bodies to fight. I think it’s his game. The only thing I would do is if I was (Rob) Edwards, I’d be saying to my strikers, just peel on to both full backs, and you’ll get chances.”