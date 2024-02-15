Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has insisted his old club will ‘definitely’ beat Luton Town when they head to Kenilworth Road for a first top flight fixture since 1992 at the weekend, also backing England international Harry Maguire to have a starring role in the contest at Bedfordshire.

After a run of two wins from nine matches that saw manager Erik ten Hag under plenty of pressure once more, the Red Devils beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the FA Cup and drew 2-2 at home to Spurs in the Premier League to arrest the slump. United then defeated Newport County 4-2 away in the fourth round of the FA Cup, before going on a run of three straight Premier League victories, seeing off Wolves 4-3, West Ham 3-0 and earning a 2-1 success at Aston Villa on Sunday. With Luton seeing their own resurgence punctured by a thoroughly disappointing 3-1 home reverse to Sheffield United on Saturday, speaking to Vibe with FIVE, Ferdinand, who made 455 appearances for the Reds, winning six Premier League titles, one European Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup and two League Cups, said: “That (Blades victory) was one of the biggest results of the weekend, that’s a tough place.

