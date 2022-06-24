Ex-Potter Doughty vows to show Town fans his desire to attack after Stoke switch

Alfie Doughty became Luton's first signing of the summer on Monday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

New signing Alfie Doughty is determined to show off his attacking mentality to the Hatters fans during his time at Kenilworth Road.

The 22-year-old agreed a move to Bedfordshire on Monday afternoon, Town boss Nathan Jones shelling out an undisclosed fee to bring in the former Charlton Athletic youngster, a player who had been after for almost two years.

It’s thought that Doughty could be deployed as left wing-back, allowing Amari’i Bell to drop in the position vacated by Kal Naismith and when asked what Town supporters can expect to see from him on the pitch, the new boy believes it will be exciting to watch, saying: “Someone who believes going forward is the only option really.

"I think my speed and attacking approach is just going to let people know that I’m quick and I get forward all the time.

"I think that is one thing that is good about me, that I can always, always expect to go forward."

Doughty has played at Kenilworth Road before when with the Addicks, coming on in a 2-1 defeat back in November 2019, goals from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Izzy Brown securing the win for Luton.

He is looking forward to having the home faithful behind him now though, continuing: "Because the pitch is quite close to the fans you get a lot, but I'm hoping it will be a lot easier now I'm on the home side.

"It was enjoyable, but it will be better this time though.”

Finding the net himself is something that Doughty, who was on target once during a loan spell at Cardiff City last term, and has six in total since turning pro, is looking to do.

Failing that, he will be determined to set up the likes of Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick, Cameron Jerome and now fellow new addition Cauley Woodrow too, continuing: “You always set goals at the start of the season and definitely scoring is one of them.

"You also know you can put a ball in the box and at least one of them is going to be there, so it will be enjoyable.”

During his time with Charlton Athletic, when he was named Young Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season, Doughty was part of a team that also contained Luton centre half Tom Lockyer.

On meeting up with the Welsh international once more, he said: “I remember him at Charlton, a character and I'm looking forward to playing with him again.

"Nothing yet (having a chat about his move), I'll just wait until I see him to talk about it.”

Finally, Doughty had his campaign ended by injury during the 1-0 defeat against Luton in Wales last term, but he is raring to go when Town’s players return to the Brache this morning, adding: “I just want the pre-season to start and I'm looking forward to it.