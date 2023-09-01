News you can trust since 1891
Ex-Rams midfielder Watson leaves Town to sign for Charlton Athletic on loan

Former Irish youth international joins the Addicks
By Mike Simmonds
Published 1st Sep 2023, 17:01 BST- 2 min read

Midfielder Louie Watson has become the fourth player to leave Luton on loan during transfer deadline day after joining League One Charlton Athletic.

The 22-year-old played nine times for the Hatters since moving to Kenilworth Road from Derby County in the summer of 2022, but with Town winning promotion to the Premier League, has been allowed to leave to gain some regular first team football.

He has signed for an Addicks side who have struggled so far, sitting 19th in the table, and sacked manager Dean Holden this week following a fourth defeat in five matches.

Louie Watson has left Luton to join Charlton on loan - pic: Liam SmithLouie Watson has left Luton to join Charlton on loan - pic: Liam Smith
After becoming Charlton’s ninth summer signing, Watson told the club’s official website: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be here.

"I can’t wait to get started and integrate with the boys.

"Charlton is a young, exciting team with high ambition which is going to suit me as an individual.

"I feel like I am going to suit the team with my attributes and I feel like the other lads’ attributes can suit me as well.”

Technical director Andy Scott added: “Louie is a young player who left Derby and went to Luton and did very well.

"He has already made a number of appearances for Derby and has been involved with Luton’s first team.

“He is another player who is highly-regarded and their rise to the Premier League has given us this unique opportunity to get a young player with immense talent into our football club.

"Unfortunately we have had a number of injuries in our midfield area and so the acquisition of Louie will complement the group well and give us more strength in depth.”

Related topics:LutonCharlton AthleticPremier League