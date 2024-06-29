Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former striker was impressed with how Town played in the top flight

​Former Rangers and Kilmarnock forward turned pundit Ally McCoist has stated he would ‘love’ to see the Hatters earn an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this term.

The 61-year-old witnessed a number of Town’s matches last term when they were in the top flight, where despite their best efforts, they were just unable to beat the drop, eventually finishing third bottom in the table, six points adrift of fourth bottom Nottingham Forest. Now going into a Championship campaign as one of the favourites, although McCoist wasn't tipping Rob Edwards’ side to win the whole thing, he believes they will definitely be in the mix to go up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Speaking to Football League World via TalkSPORT BET about his expected title contenders, he said: "I’d firstly go with Leeds. I think they’ll kick on from the disappointment of the play-off final defeat. They could easily drop off, but I don’t think they will – their support won’t allow it. I can see them getting promoted. I don’t see Sheffield United coming back up, but I would love to see Luton Town get promoted again.

Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark applauds the Luton fans after relegation was all but confirmed at West Ham - pic: Liam Smith

"I know they got relegated, but out of the clubs that went down last season, I thought they were the ones that gave it a real go. Burnley and Sheffield United never really got going, but every time teams would face Luton, they’d know they were in a game. If they can keep that spirit and that siege mentality that they’ve got at home, I think they can go up as well. I’d love to see them do it – I know they went down last year, but I enjoyed the level of performances.