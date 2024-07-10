Ex-Spurs defender linked with Luton agrees to join Championship rivals Millwall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Centre half heads to the New Dean on a permanent basis

Former Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga, who had been linked with a move to Luton during the transfer window, has agreed to join Town’s Championship rivals Millwall on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old was a free agent this summer after being released by Premier League Tottenham Hotspur after spending 15 years with his boyhood club, making 50 appearances in that time. Last term Tanganga went on loan to Bundesliga side Augsburg in September but didn’t make a single appearance while out in Germany, named on the bench just once, before being recalled by Spurs in January, the former England youth international then heading to the New Den.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He played 18 times, scoring twice and has now returned to the Lions, although will miss the opening three matches of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign after being sent off in the final game at Swansea City. Town have often been rumoured to be looking at the defender, including during their Premier League season, but those can now be put to bed with today’s announcement.

Japhet Tanganga slides in on Sheffield Wednesday's Djeidi Gassama during his time at Millwall last season - pic: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Speaking to Millwall TV, Tanganga said: “I just want to say thankyou for the way you guys welcomed me last season. Honestly I felt a level of love that a lot of football players you want to feel and being rewarded with your performances. Now I’m here permanently, I look forward to seeing you guys at the Den and I hope we can do a lot more than what we achieved last season.”

Meanwhile, boss Neil Harris added: “From my perspective, I’ve got a really strong relationship with him. Obviously he was the number one target in the summer to try and get him, not only because he fitted in brilliantly with how we want him to be, be the best version of Japhet Tanganga, but he’s fitted in brilliantly in the changing room, the fans have taken to him immediately with his performances, the way he played the game, a big heart.