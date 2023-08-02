Ex-Spurs midfielder backs Luton to be a 'surprise package' but former Liverpool winger expects Town to 'crumble'

Former Spurs, Wolves and Fulham midfielder turned pundit Jamie O’Hara believes Luton could be a ‘surprise package’ in the Premier League this season as he insists the Hatters can definitely stay up.

The ex-England U21 international, who now presents his own show on TalkSPORT, was discussing the Hatters’ chances ahead of a top flight campaign that starts in under a fortnight’s time when Rob Edwards takes his side to Brighton & Hove Albion for their opening fixture.

With Town instilled as the clear 4/11 favourites for relegation this term with SkyBET, O’Hara, who has also managed Billericay Town, doesn’t think that will be the case.

He said: “I think Luton could be a surprise package in my opinion and I think they could do all right, I think Luton are going to stay up!

"I’m telling you now, I think Luton are going to stay up and the reason behind there are teams in the Premier League who have not improved.

"They are all over the place financially and the mentality of them is shot to bits.

"Luton are going to come into the Premier League and they’re going to be firing on all cylinders.

Luton Town fans can look forward to being in the Premier League this season - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"They’re going to try and make their home ground a fortress and I’m telling you, they will be all right.”

However, ex-Liverpool, Birmingham and Stoke winger Jermaine Pennant fervently disagreed, saying: “No chance as they just scraped past Coventry on penalties.