Ex-Spurs winger and BBC pundit Garth Crooks claims Luton will be 'down by Christmas'

Former Spurs striker Garth Crooks has stated Luton will be ‘down by Christmas’ after watching their 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham United on Friday night.

The 65-year-old, who also played for Stoke City, Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and Charlton Athletic, felt the win was as easy as it gets for the Hammers, although then went on to pick visiting defender Kurt Zouma as the outstanding performer, which surely means David Moyes’ side were put under a certain amount of pressure during the contest.

Town had 16 shots at the Irons’ goal on the night, although only one on target, with a far more clinical West Ham sending three of their nine at Thomas Kaminski’s goal, two of them beating the Belgian, although the Hatters were then denied a stoppage time penalty when Ward-Prowse’s handball went unpunished.

It means Luton are now second bottom in the table, without a point to their name ahead of the international break, but writing for the BBC, Crooks doesn’t think they will still be a top flight side beyond December 25.

He said: “Zouma was the outstanding defender for the Hammers in their 2-1 win against a Luton Town side that is, so far, just making up the Premier League numbers.

"It's good to see the tangerine colours of Luton back in the big league once more, but I can't take them seriously and see them down by Christmas.

"They might take a few scalps along the way but don't let the scoreline fool you, this victory was as comfortable for West Ham as it gets.”

Tahith Chong comes under pressure from James Ward-Prowse during Luton's 2-1 defeat to West Ham - pic: Liam Smith

A look at the fixture list makes Crooks’ comments slightly baffling too, as after Luton host Newcastle United on December 23, they still have 20 games remaining of the season, which equates to 60 points.