Ex-Spurs youngster labels it a 'privilege' to play for Luton after Hatters exit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe felt it was a ‘privilege’ to be with the Hatters for two-and-a-half years after it was confirmed last week that he would be leaving the club this summer.
The 23-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in September 2021 having been with Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, making his debut in the 3-0 FA Cup victory at Cambridge United, his free kick headed home by Reece Burke for the opening goal. The following season saw Thorpe come on in the 3-2 home loss to Newport County in the Carabao Cup before a first Championship appearance as Town were beaten 1-0 at home by Preston North End, also coming on in the 2-0 defeat at Bristol City.
He moved to Burton Albion on loan in September 2022, playing seven times, only to head back to Kenilworth Road and start the 3-0 FA Cup loss at Grimsby Town, also introduced in Luton’s 0-0 second tier draw with Hull City, the last of his six Town matches. Last term, Thorpe went on loan to League One Shrewsbury Town, but a back injury restricted him to just two outings, as the former Wales youth international is now free to seek new employment when his contract expires next month.
Writing on Instagram, he said: "It’s been a real privilege for me to be a Luton Town player. Very grateful to all my teammates and staff members I worked with over the few years. Also want to say a big thank you to the Luton Town fans for the support shown to me during my time at the club. I wish everyone associated with the Town nothing but the very best!”
Hatters chief Rob Edwards, who also decided to release Dan Potts, Luke Berry, Fred Onyedinma and Admiral Muskwe, added: “I just want to say thank you and good luck. They are all welcome at the Kenny whenever they want in the future. Everyone has contributed in their own way.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.