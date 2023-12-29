Ex-Toffees and Eagles winger confident of reaching another level with the Hatters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton winger Andros Townsend believes he can still take his career to yet another level with the Hatters.

​The Town attacker, who has already had a pretty decent time of it so far since turning pro back in 2008, signed for fees totalling over £25m when joining Newcastle United and Crystal Palace after coming through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur, penned a short term contract at Kenilworth Road back in October when he was released by Everton in the summer following a serious Achilles injury.

Townsend has gone on to make 10 appearances in total, scoring his first goal for the club during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over his former Magpies side, named star man by the sponsors in what was easily his best display for the Hatters so far. Showing wonderful reserves of energy to press the visiting defenders during his 80 minutes on the field, Townsend not only nodded in a first half winner from Alfie Doughty’s corner, he also tested Martin Dubravka with another low effort as well, as he had what was then his longest run-out since joining.

Even though he has won 13 caps for England, Townsend feels he can go on to attain new heights now, saying: “Listen, maybe I’m deluded, but I want to go beyond where I was. I feel like I’m only getting fitter. I’ve done a lot of research into my body, into recovery and being in the best shape possible, so I feel like I’ve got another level to go.

"I’m staying in the team because of my fitness and how much I help the team physically. Each game I’m in, each time I’m on the pitch, I feel like I’m getting better. Technically as well, I’m still rusty, I’m still losing the ball when I shouldn’t, I’m still hitting the first man in my crosses, but listen, the more games I get I’m going to get better and I do feel like I’ve got another level too.”

Boss Rob Edwards was clearly impressed with the efforts of the experienced Townsend during the victory, as he said: “I thought he was incredible and I really saw lots of leadership in him. A moment where we conceded a corner and he went over to pick Gileo (Ryan Giles) and Gabe (Osho) up, and told them well done for the block, and that’s why we brought him to the football club.

"To perform well, to work hard, but then to be that influence out on the pitch, be another manager, as he’s very, very intelligent.”

Town attacker Andros Townsend gets forward against Newcastle recently - pic: Liam Smith

Townsend showed his fitness once more by completing another 84 minutes at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day as the Hatters ran out 3-2 winners over fellow promoted side Sheffield United.