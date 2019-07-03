Ex-Toffees full back can't wait to work under Hatters boss once more

New Luton signing Brendan Galloway can't wait to be reunited with Town chief Graeme Jones once more.

The pair were together at Everton, when Jones was assistant to Roberto Martinez, as Galloway made his Premier League debut during a 2-1 win at West Ham United in May 2015.

He played a further 19 times at Goodison Park under the duo, until Jones left in 2016 when Martinez was sacked.

Galloway then had loan spells with West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland, before agreeing to head to Kenilworth Road ahead of the Championship campaign.

On the move, he said: “I’m really happy to finally get it over the line and I can’t wait to get started.

“We’ve been in contact as I know the boss very well from working with him before.

"I really enjoyed working under him at Everton.

"The sessions were very exciting and very challenging for the players, and I think that he got the best out of a lot of us.

“He always wants to do the right thing and he wants to continue to win with this football club, like they have experienced in the past two seasons.

"I was really excited for the new project and to come here to be a part of the team.”

Galloway will have a few friendly faces amongst the Luton squad when he reports for pre-season training as well, adding: "I know a few of the lads, like Call Mac (Callum McManaman) and Lloyd (Jones).

"I can’t wait to get in and meet all of them properly, get to know them and start training and playing with them.

“There’s a real feel-good factor – everyone at this club is positive.

"I’ve met a lot of the lads and a lot of the staff as well who can’t wait to get the new season started.

“I’m from not too far from here originally, so I always kept a look out for Luton’s results.

"It just seems like an exciting time not only for the football club, but for the town as well."