Ex-Town defender Bree admits the chance to link up with former boss Jones at Saints was a 'huge factor'

Former Luton full back James Bree

Linking up with former Luton boss Nathan Jones once more was a ‘huge factor’ behind defender James Bree’s decision to leave the Hatters for a shot at the Premier League with Southampton yesterday.

Back in the summer of 2018, the 25 year-old had headed to Kenilworth Road on a loan deal from Aston Villa under then manager Graeme Jones, having a tough time of it, often being played out of position at left back.

It was once Nathan Jones came back to the club for his second stint though that Bree started to flourish, playing a starring role in the final nine games of the season as Town somehow stayed up.

He then joined permanently, but suffered with injury in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign, before once fully fit, from March 2021, went on to start 82 of the next 87 Championship matches, an ever-present this term, not missing a single minutes of second tier action.

With Jones heading to Southampton in November, plus backroom staff members Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan as well, then speaking about the opportunity to play for the trio once more, Bree told the Southampton official website: “It was a huge factor,"

"Obviously, it's a Premier League team and I wanted to test myself, and obviously the gaffer and Chris and Sheezy, it was a no-brainer really.

“I loved working with them for the past few years, I know what they're about and how much they made me better over the last couple of years so I'm excited to get going with them again.

"It's the passion and how much he cares about you.

"He knows when to put his arm around you, he knows when to give you a rollicking, but he always gets it right, especially for me.

“Just being used to working with him as well, I know what he's about, he knows exactly what I'm about and hopefully I can do as well for him here as I did for him at Luton.

“I know how passionate the gaffer is and how much he'll work to get this team to stay in the Premier League, where it needs to be.”

Having had stints at Barnsley, Ipswich and Aston Villa prior to his move to Luton, Bree then went on to make 143 appearances for the Hatters, admitting it had been the best time of his playing career to date, continuing: “I think its been massive, its been the most enjoyable part of my career so far in terms of the amount of football I've played, how well I've played, the lads there.

"I owe a lot to Luton for where I am now and I’ll forever be grateful to them, but it's time for a new opportunity and I'm looking forward to it.”

Having made his professional debut way back in March 2014, Bree believes he is now ready to realise his ambition of having a shot at the top flight too, saying: "It's something that's been in the works for a few weeks now and I'm just absolutely buzzing for it to finally get over the line.

"As soon as I had the chance to come to this huge club, a Premier League opportunity for myself as well, I knew it was the right decision straight away and I didn't have to think twice about it.

"I'm 25 now, I made my debut at 16, so nine years I've been going now.

"I feel fit and strong and in the best form of my career, so I'm ready to test myself in the Premier League and see what I can do.

"It's something I've dreamed of since I was a little kid, making my Premier League debut and obviously for a team as big as Southampton, it's something you dare to dream about.”

Bree is unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup match at home to Blackpool, as he is cup-tied, but the prospect of making his first appearance in a Saints shirt away to Brentford in a weeks time is one he feels will be well worth the wait.

Although his new side are struggling at the bottom of the table, he remains confident under Jones they can avoid relegation, adding: “I'm buzzing and ready to hit the ground running.

“I’ve watched a couple of the last few games and looking at what the squad’s got and some of the players, I don't think they deserve to be in the situation they are in at the moment.