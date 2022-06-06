Ex-Town defender Justin ruled out of England's Nations League clash with Germany

James Justin receives treatment during England's 1-0 loss to Hungary on Saturday

Former Luton defender James Justin has been ruled out of England’s Nations League trip to Germany tomorrow night.

The Three Lions head to Munich on the back of Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Hungary, where the ex-Hatter made his full senior debut, having represented his country at both U20 and U21 level.

Justin, signed by Premier League Leicester City in the summer of 2019, described his first appearance for his country as an ‘unforgettable moment’, although he had to go off at half time following treatment on a calf injury.

Speaking to the media today, boss Gareth Southgate admitted the full back won’t be ready in time to face the Germans, while he might not make Saturday’s game against Italy either, although will hopefully be available for next Tuesday night’s home game with Hungary.