Ex-Town forward Cornick eyes Premier League after making Bristol City switch

Former Town attacker Harry Cornick has set his sights on turning Bristol City into a Premier League club after agreeing to move to Ashton Gate on transfer deadline day this week.

The 27-year-old has penned a three-and-a-half year deal in the West Country, bringing the curtain down on a lengthy and popular stint with Luton that saw him make 235 appearances and score 38 goals in his time at Kenilworth Road, having signed in the summer of 2017.

On just what his aims were having headed to the Robins, who are 17th in the table, 12 points behind the Hatters and 10 adrift of the play-offs, Cornick told the club’s official website: “My ambition is to take Bristol City to where they should be.

“I’ve spoken to the gaffer and the people around the place and everyone has got high ambition, a lot of drive and determination to get this club to where I believe it should be which is in the Premier League.

“I’ve signed a long deal to try and do that and see how fast we can progress as a club because everything about this club is Premier League.

“The stadium, the facilities and it’s just about clicking now as a squad and hopefully I can hit the ground running and get going fast.”

Cornick joins up with another former Luton player in Kal Naismith, who made the switch to the Robins in the summer, and helped talk up the new surroundings to his new team-mate, as he continued: “I think there is a great project here.

“The ambition behind the club aligns with my ambitions and obviously I spoke to Kal Naismith quite a bit since he’s been here and he’s sold it well.

"He’s told me a lot about the club and the city in general - it excited me and I can’t wait to get going.

“It’s always helpful when you know someone and they can show you around but in the short time I have been here, everyone has been super nice and super friendly.

"It seems like a nice place to be.”

Meanwhile, the forward, who could be back in Bedfordshire on March 15 when City head to Luton, now wants to excite his new supporters, adding: “It’s been a bit of whirlwind few days, but excited to get the deal over the line and I can’t wait to get started.

“I hope to bring a bit of enjoyment and fun.

