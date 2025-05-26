Ex-Town youngster wins League Two play-offs with AFC Wimbledon

Neufville caps superb season with Wembley win

Former Town youngster Josh Neufville booked a return to Kenilworth Road next season when his AFC Wimbledon side won the League Two play-off final after beating Walsall 1-0 at Wembley this afternoon.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Luton and started his youth career at Crawley Green, switching to the Hatters at the age of 10, went on to feature four times for the first team, making his debut in a 2-1 Football League Trophy 2-1 victory over Brighton U21s in September 2018. He also played in the 3-1 Carabao Cup success over Ipswich Town the following year, before loan stints at Solihull Moors, Woking, Yeovil and Sutton United, playing 35 times for the U’s during the 2022-23 campaign.

Released by Luton when they won promotion to the Premier League, Neufville then signed a two year deal with the Dons, playing 43 times in his first season, scoring twice. This term, he has been a major player in the club’s promotion back to League One, making 56 appearances and scoring five goals, including the winner in the play-off second leg 1-0 success over Notts County.

Josh Neufville celebrate winning promotion with AFC Wimbledon at Wembley this afternoon - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

Neufville’s impressive exploits saw him named the WISA Allen Batsford Player of the Year, Club Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year, going on to complete the full 90 minutes at the home of English football as Myles Hippolyte scored in first-half added time to break the deadlock. The winger came close to a second when his low drive was saved by Tommy Simkin, but AFC, who finished fifth in the table, triumphed to earn a swift return to the third tier after relegation back in 2022.

Boss Johnnie Jackson told the EFL website: "I’m so proud of everyone. It's the best feeling and day in my whole career playing and coaching. I've had success before, but to get it as a coach and lead the team out was a privilege. To go on to win the game was the icing (on the cake). I did feel that we deserved it. I felt like we had the better moments in the game.

"I knew it was going to be a close game, two evenly matched teams. You hope that you can come up with a moment of quality, and the goal is the defining moment. I always think we've got a moment, and sometimes one is enough if you can defend the way we can. We've been good at defending this season, we’ve been solid and kept clean sheets, so to see it through was great.”