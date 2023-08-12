Pundits Gary Neville and Harry Redknapp are both tipping Luton for relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Hatters are back in the top flight this term for the first time in over 30 years, as they open up their campaign at Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon.

Rating their chances of remaining in the top tier of English football, former Manchester United defender Neville, who was speaking to the speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, in partnership with Sky Bet, said: “I watched Luton in the play-off final and to be fair, you think about what Brentford do on those Fridays – we’ve got a Friday night, Luton’s first home game of the season be on the Friday night (against West Ham), first of September.

Sky Sports Presenter Gary Neville is tipping the Hatters to go down - pic: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"Luton is going to have to create something special like Brentford have done on those nights where you basically beat teams up.

“The way in which you played in that final I watched against Coventry City, I’m really looking forward to it.

"Because I like it when a team comes up and plays really good football, don’t get me wrong, but I like it when the team comes up and they are a throwback, and they look like they are going to knock it long and it’s going to be ugly.

"You see the big teams going there and night games and I’m really looking forward to Luton because of that. The different style.

“I’ll add to (the relegation list) Luton and Sheffield United, I’d also go Bournemouth.”

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher will relish his Kenilworth Road experience during the match against the Hammers though, as also speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, in partnership with Sky Bet, he continued: “I’m delighted Luton has come up and I can’t wait to go on the Friday night because you like to do something different.

"We’re lucky that with the jobs, we go to all the big grounds but sometimes going somewhere you haven’t been before in terms of commentating and how you get up there – it’s going to be different.

"It’s not going to be like heading to Tottenham’s grounds which is amazing.

“I remember Luton when I was a kid.

"I remember the FA Cup semi-final in 1985 against Luton – I was an Everton fan, but Luton were a team, they had the plastic pitch and there was always something I could remember as a kid.

"But the journey they’ve been on has been brilliant to see – it’s been great to see them back.

"I was going to say back in the Premier League, but they just missed the Premier League, they went down the season the Premier League started.

"Growing up watching football, Luton were a big part of the 80’s being Arsenal in a cup final in 87 or 88.

"They had a good team and it’s good to see them back.”

Meanwhile, former Portsmouth, Spurs and West Ham manager Harry Redknapp praised the way in which Luton have reached the top flight, even if he expects them to go back down too.

He added: “Fratton Park is very similar (to Kenilworth Road), the dressing rooms were disgraceful and it was a bit of a dump inside but we had great supporters that got right behind the team.

"Bournemouth only holds 11,000 so that’s another tiny stadium, but Luton have done an amazing job.

"Nathan Jones who left was fantastic there and then took the job at Southampton and you thought that they would be in trouble, but Rob Edwards has come in after losing his job at Watford and has done a great job to get them promoted.

“I think what they will do is spend the money they can to improve the stadium, facilities and infrastructure of the club.

“But I don't think they are going to be able to survive in the Premier League, I really can’t see them staying up this year.

“West Brom did it, going up and coming down every year.

"With Luton I cannot see them staying up, it’s a great adventure for them and an amazing story.