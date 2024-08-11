Ex-Wolves attacker backs Luton duo to 'run riot' while labelling Edwards as Town's 'biggest asset'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Striker doesn’t back the Hatters to be crowned champions though

Former Wolves, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland forward Don Goodman has tipped Luton’s front duo of Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo to ‘run riot’ at times in the Championship this season as he believes the Hatters biggest asset in their push for promotion is manager Rob Edwards.

The Hatters kick off their second tier campaign at home to Burnley tomorrow evening, as they go in search of an immediate return to the Premier League. Edwards, who signed a new long-term contract recently, has been able to keep the majority of his squad together, including, crucially, a front pairing of Morris and Adebayo, who both reached double figures in their maiden top flight campaigns.

Although there is still just under three weeks to go in the transfer window, the fact that both have remained at Kenilworth Road to face the Clarets along with players such as Alfie Doughty and Thomas Kaminski, is a huge boost in Goodman’s eyes, with the Sky Sports EFL pundit marvelling at the job the former Wales international Edwards is going.

Carlton Morris scores from the spot against Fulham last season - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, he said: “Luton have lost Ross Barkley and Gabe Osho so far, but they're in a great place. I know they've got injuries to deal with at the minute but, for this level, they've got massive ability in the likes of Alfie Doughty. I'm surprised a Premier League club hasn't gone and signed him. I just think he's excellent. The two boys up front are going to run riot in certain games and be unplayable, Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo. Rob Edwards, I think is the key. He's their biggest asset for me. I've got no doubt they'll be pushing.”

However, despite tipping the Hatters to be in the play-off mix, Goodman doesn’t believe they will go on and win the title, adding: “I've got to go with Leeds United as champions. I don't think that the three relegated teams are as strong as Leicester, Southampton and Leeds were last season. Again, we've still got to wait and see what the exact makeup of the squads is once the transfer window slams shut. Leeds United's performance last season, in every other single Championship season, would have got them promoted.

"The top four last season as a group of four, rather than as individual teams, was the best I've ever seen. I don't think it's going to be of the same level this season and that is with respect to Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United. Those challenging at the top, you've got to say it will be the three relegated clubs because most of the time that happens and certainly at least two of them are up there.”