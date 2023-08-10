Chelsea's Ross Barkley celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match against Watford at Stamford Bridge last year. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

New signing Ross Barkley is ready to light up the Premier League once again after saying he feels ‘fit, excited and motivated’ for the season ahead following his move to Luton Town this week.

The 29-year-old, capped 33 times England, was a free agent after leaving Ligue 1 club Nice this summer. He scored four goals in 27 league games in France but always had eyes on a Premier League return having burst onto the scene as a teenager for Everton a decade ago.

“It means everything to be back," he said. “I’ve been playing in the Premier League since I was 17, so to get an opportunity to come back with a team with a lot of ambition is great for me and I’m over the moon.

“I’ve been told about the togetherness by the manager and Gary Sweet, and I know Marvelous Nakamba really well, and they all spoke really highly about this club. Coming to a club that has come from the Conference to the Premier League, a team that plays with no fear and with a mentality to win excites me."

Barkley has made 232 top flight appearances, 150 of which came for boyhood club Everton. He’s also played for Chelsea and Aston Villa and represented England at the 2014 World Cup.

And after 10 enjoyable months in France, he’s excited to be back in the Premier League

"There are a lot of difference between the French league and the Premier League,” he added. “There's a lot of talent in France and I learned a lot over there. You get a bit more time on the ball.

"It's a bit more off-the-cuff in the Premier League and I do prefer the fast play, the end-to-end football, and the excitement of it. Any team can win on their day so I'm very happy to be back.

"I'm still quite young and I feel like I've looked after myself and I have a lot of energy and a lot to show. The manager spoke highly of the club and his ambitions for the season and he explained how he sees me fitting into the team.