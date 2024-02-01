Exciting Luton Town academy graduate signs a new deal with the Hatters
Luton Town academy graduate Zack Nelson has put pen to paper on a new contract extension at Kenilworth Road.
The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has been a regular for the Hatters’ Development squad this season, while he has been on the bench a number of times in the Premier League, including Tuesday night’s 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, also named as a substitute in the 2-1 FA Cup fourth round victory at Everton on Saturday. Nelson, who began with Tottenham Hotspur’s academy as a seven-year-old, released aged 15, moved to Luton after a successful trial and signed a first professional development contract in March 2023.
He netted a hat-trick in the FA Youth Cup third round 6-0 thrashing of Birmingham City at St Andrew’s last term, then on target against QPR in the next stage as well. Discussing the new deal, first team boss Rob Edwards said: “Zack is a real talent; a brilliant young person who we have real high hopes for. He’s an attacking midfielder but can play higher, as a false nine or wider, and is technically excellent. He’s been training with the first team and is getting better all the time.
"He’s fitted in well to the group too, and that tells you all you need to know – the senior lads can see his talent and know he’s going to be a really good player. Zack’s another exciting prospect that’s come through our academy so credit to everyone involved in his development, including Zack himself, who deserves this.”