Exciting Luton Town academy graduate signs a new deal with the Hatters

Attacking midfielder Nelson agrees contract extension at Kenilworth Road
By Mike Simmonds
Published 1st Feb 2024, 09:58 GMT
Luton Town academy graduate Zack Nelson has put pen to paper on a new contract extension at Kenilworth Road.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has been a regular for the Hatters’ Development squad this season, while he has been on the bench a number of times in the Premier League, including Tuesday night’s 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, also named as a substitute in the 2-1 FA Cup fourth round victory at Everton on Saturday. Nelson, who began with Tottenham Hotspur’s academy as a seven-year-old, released aged 15, moved to Luton after a successful trial and signed a first professional development contract in March 2023.

He netted a hat-trick in the FA Youth Cup third round 6-0 thrashing of Birmingham City at St Andrew’s last term, then on target against QPR in the next stage as well. Discussing the new deal, first team boss Rob Edwards said: “Zack is a real talent; a brilliant young person who we have real high hopes for. He’s an attacking midfielder but can play higher, as a false nine or wider, and is technically excellent. He’s been training with the first team and is getting better all the time.

Luton youngster Zack Nelson has signed a new contract with the Hatters - pic: Liam SmithLuton youngster Zack Nelson has signed a new contract with the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith
"He’s fitted in well to the group too, and that tells you all you need to know – the senior lads can see his talent and know he’s going to be a really good player. Zack’s another exciting prospect that’s come through our academy so credit to everyone involved in his development, including Zack himself, who deserves this.”

