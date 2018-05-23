EXCLUSIVE: Sweet hits out at ‘old school’ tactics after Potts linked with Wigan move

Hatters defender Dan Potts
Luton chief executive Gary Sweet has hit out the ‘old school’ tactics employed by other clubs in a bid to unsettle Town’s promotion winning squad.

News broke via the Sun website yesterday that Wigan Athletic, recently promoted to the Championship, had seen a reported bid 500k turned down by the Hatters for left back Dan Potts, after a stellar season that saw the defender score seven goals, earning a place in both the PFA and EFL League Two Teams of the Season.

The 24-year-old, who started life at West Ham United, saw his contract extended until next summer after Town themselves went up to League One and when asked by the News/Gazette if the Latics had made an approach, Sweet said: “To date we have not received a single formal bid that I consider remotely serious.

“It’s a very old school, unsettling tactic from those who want a deal to move - to put false facts in the press.

“I can never say that our players are not for sale of course, but it’s going to need a lot more guile, effort and expense to disrupt our ambition next season.”