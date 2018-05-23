EXCLUSIVE: Sweet hits out at ‘old school’ tactics after Potts linked with Wigan move

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet has hit out the ‘old school’ tactics employed by other clubs in a bid to unsettle Town’s promotion winning squad.

News broke via the Sun website yesterday that Wigan Athletic, recently promoted to the Championship, had seen a reported bid 500k turned down by the Hatters for left back Dan Potts, after a stellar season that saw the defender score seven goals, earning a place in both the PFA and EFL League Two Teams of the Season.

The 24-year-old, who started life at West Ham United, saw his contract extended until next summer after Town themselves went up to League One and when asked by the News/Gazette if the Latics had made an approach, Sweet said: “To date we have not received a single formal bid that I consider remotely serious.

“It’s a very old school, unsettling tactic from those who want a deal to move - to put false facts in the press.

“I can never say that our players are not for sale of course, but it’s going to need a lot more guile, effort and expense to disrupt our ambition next season.”