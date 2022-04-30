'Exemplary' Snodgrass has shown no 'ego' since his move to Luton

Hatters midfielder Robert Snodgrass

The lack of ego on display from former Scotland international and Premier League star Robert Snodgrass has made the experienced midfielder an ‘exemplary’ addition to the Hatters squad, according to boss Nathan Jones.

With 28 caps for his country and 171 top flight appearances under his belt, then the midfielder could have been forgiven for taking things easy following his move to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer in February.

However, that couldn’t have been any further from the truth for the 35-year-old, who had left West Bromwich Albion a month earlier, as he has clearly impressed every one of his new team-mates at Luton, plus the manager as well.

Discussing Snodgrass’s impact, Jones said: “If he came in with any ego, didn’t train hard, didn’t want to do his extras, didn’t want to buy into our structure, and thought ‘I’m Robert Snodgrass, I’ve played in the Premier League, I’ve been promoted’, but he’s come in and been exemplary in everything he does.

“Now he’s reaping his rewards because he’s been ready for first-team games.”

Jones insisted the environment he has carefully and painstakingly created during both of his spells as Luton manager has a real impact on any new signing that comes through the doors, no matter what stage of their career they find themselves at.

He continued: “You’re bound to be some human being if you don’t enjoy playing for this club.

"He’s (Snodgrass) phenomenal, never mind the manager and the coaches, I can be an acquired taste, I understand that.

"But the group of lads, how they work, they’re sharp, it’s productive, they learn, we have structures, processes, we debrief. If you’re serious about your football and you want to have discipline, structure and a way of playing then it’s a good place to be.

“Then, they all get on. They’re all happy, they’re honest with each other and everyone’s pulling in the right direction and as a manager, that’s as good as it gets.

“If we have one ego, one bad egg, one passenger, then that can all crumble.

"We haven’t got one, that’s good recruitment, but also, human beings come in and just accept the fact that they play for Luton Town.

"They buy into everything that we are.”

Snodgrass himself was quick to praise the club for making him feel as welcome as he has, insisting that something special is being created at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters on the verge of sealing a play-off place this term.

Speaking to the match-day programme ahead of the Blackpool game last weekend, he said: “It is the togetherness, there is something special about this club.

"It’s like they are a throwback where the fans are right on the edge, the players try and give them everything and as a team, we’re creating something special here.

“I don’t think you can put a price on togetherness and hard work, all the things you would say are the basics in the game but they do it very well here.

“I’ve loved every single second since I’ve come in the door.

"Great people, great lads, lads that want to listen, they want to learn and they push me as well, which is most important.

"I’ve loved it here, it’s a special club.”

It’s not just off the pitch where Snodgrass has impressed though, as his efforts on the field are really starting to catch the eye.

After having to wait patiently for his chance, injuries to some key players hastened his introduction into the team, as he came off the bench against Millwall to set up the equaliser following the international break.

Starting the last three fixtures, his performances have got better and better, with another assist to his name, picking out Harry Cornick for the winner at Cardiff.

He should have another against Blackpool, both Cornick and Cameron Jerome heading pinpoint deliveries from his cultured left foot off target, as Jones added: “It’s exactly what we brought him in for.

“We brought him in because he gives us something different.

"He’s at the stage of his career that not many at our football club are.

"He has a pedigree that not many in our football club have, and he has qualities that are different to a lot of things that we’ve got.

“We’ve got a real good blend.

"We would’ve liked to put him in a little earlier, but we had people in good positions - Jordan Clark, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock, Henri Lansbury.