Exeter City snap up ex-Hatter Nombe from MK Dons

Sam Nombe in a rare outing for the Hatters last season

Former Luton striker Sam Nombe has joined League Two side Exeter City from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed a three year deal with the Grecians following a season at Kenilworth Road in which he struggled at times, playing just 12 games, with one Championship start to his name, failing to hit the net as well.

Although he had joined on loan with a view to a permanent move, Town boss Nathan Jones didn't take up that option in May, and speaking to the City website, Nombe admitted it was a tough campaign with the Hatters, saying: "I found it a bit frustrating as I didn't play as much as I'd like to.

"It's definitely a learning curve, definitely an experience I'm happy to have under my belt as it's not often you get someone from a lower level go to a league higher and progress and try to showcase yourself there and push forward as a player.

"I'm kind of lost for words and very excited now.

"I do miss my home but I'm definitely ready for the challenge, coming down here and looking forward to showing the fans and showing everyone what I'm capable of doing.

"I only found out about the interest recently, the gaffer gave me a call and told me he wants me to come down and play and he really sold it to me there and then, so it was kind of a no-brainer for me."

Prior to playing for Luton, Nombe had scored just six goals in 46 outings for the Dons, with temporary moves to both Oxford City and Maidenhead as well.

Grecians boss Matt Taylor was eager to bring the forward to St James Park though, adding: “Sam is our first big signing of this recruitment window and one we’ve worked really hard on the last few weeks when we heard he was available.

"He’s a player we are hopeful will really come on and affect the team.

"Anyone that has seen him play will know there is a raw talent there and we’ve got to add certain aspects and layers to his game to help him move towards the finished article.

"It is important we invest in our own, so we felt the permanent move suited all parties and it’s an indication of what we want to do at this football club.

"Sam has a lot of pace and power but is raw at the moment.

"We have to change his potential into a consistent player and someone that will lead the line for us.