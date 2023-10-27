Experienced ​Barkley happy to help his Luton team-mate get to grips with a spell out of Town XI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton midfielder Ross Barkley was eager to use his vast experience to help striker Elijah Adebayo after the forward was left feeling ‘low’ following his spell out of the side and missed opportunity against Tottenham Hotspur recently.

The 25-year-old, who was back in the starting line-up after four games on the bench, wasted a glorious chance in the 1-0 defeat ahead of the international break, sliding wide from just a few yards out as Town went on to lose out by a single goal in front of their home supporters.

Despite admitting it has affected him mentally, with the help of his team-mates, Adebayo showcased just what kind of a threat he can be at this​ level with a terrific stoppage time equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Ross Barkley receives the ball against Nottingham Forest - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Speaking afterwards, Barkley, who has been used to coming under the microscope during his high-profile career at Everton, Chelsea, Aston Villa and England, has been doing his bit to guide the ex-Fulham youngster through a tough time personally, saying: “He had a great season last year and has been in and out of the team.

"He scored two goals coming off the bench, so it goes to show he’s got a great attitude, a great character and it’s great for the squad.

"At times in training he has been a little bit low as he’s not used to being out of the team which is normal.

"I’ve been there myself, I communicate with him, we’ve got some humble lads who are not used to it as they’ve not played Premier League level, they’re not used to being out of teams, so it’s a bit new.

"I've been there before with Chelsea and when I was younger at Everton and for England, not starting for England.

"It’s just, you have to get your mind around it, you’ll get your chances with hard work and you can see with Eli, hard work has paid off.

"He’s come on, put in a shift and got a goal.